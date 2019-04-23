Packers General Manager Discusses Speculation The Team Will Draft A Quarterback

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is doing his best to smack down speculation about Aaron Rodgers and drafting a new quarterback.

The idea of the Packers taking a QB has been in the news a lot after the organization met with Drew Lock and tried to setup a meeting with Daniel Jones. Despite all that, leadership doesn’t want people overreacting. (RELATED: Packers Meeting With Quarterback Drew Lock Before The Draft)

“I think the whole succession plan thing, I think is a little bit overhyped or whatever,” Gutekunst said Monday, according to ESPN. He also added that he doesn’t “think you can hesitate” to take somebody capable of helping the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Apr 19, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

Of course, he couldn’t open his mouth without referring to Rodgers as the “best player in the NFL playing” quarterback.

Would you like me to read in between the lines for all of you on this one. The media has been talking about the Packers getting a QB, which I’m sure that pissed off Aaron Rodgers in all sorts of different ways, and now they’re pulling back.

Rodgers, whom I honestly believe is atrocious at handling criticism, probably hates the idea of the team using a first round pick on his potential replacement. Yet the Packers have to do whatever they have to do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Apr 2, 2019 at 5:55pm PDT

The Super Bowl champion is getting older, he has a history with injuries, and I think we all know about the reports of him not being easy to deal with.

Drafting a guy like Drew Lock is one hell of an insurance policy if things fall apart. I don’t care if Rodgers likes it or not.