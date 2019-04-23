Bryce Harper Throws Temper Tantrum, Gets Ejected In Loss To Mets

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper was ejected from his team’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets on Monday after throwing a temper tantrum that would make an infant blush.

After Phillies manager Gabe Kapler ran out of the dugout to protest a call, Harper followed him out, pushed him out of the way, and approached the umpire himself. Kapler eventually threw Harper out of the way.

Harper was obviously ejected from the game following the outburst. (RELATED: Bryce Harper Gives Cryptic Hint About Where He May End Up)

There were some on-field fireworks at Citi Field as both Gabe Kapler and Bryce Harper argue with home plate umpire Mark Carlson. Bryce Harper has been ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/KyM0M8GsMB — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 23, 2019



Look, MLB umpires are not very good, as I’ll be the first one to tell you. Officials in all sports need to be held accountable, and most unfortunately aren’t. (RELATED: LSU Beats Tennessee 82-80 On Absurd Foul Call In Overtime)

However, for a grown man who is worth hundreds of millions of dollars to act like a two-year-old is an embarrassment. The league has to stop allowing its players to act like this.

Eli Manning has shown up to Citi Field to taunt Bryce Harper pic.twitter.com/X3Y8nlXKxN — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2019

If 99% of the country acted like this at work, they would be institutionalized. When athletes like Harper act like this on national television, it normalizes this insane behavior, and sets a bad example for young people all across the country. The MLB needs to send a message.

If I were commissioner, Harper would be suspended at least 25 games. It’s time to put a stop to this infantile behavior.

Follow William Davis on Twitter