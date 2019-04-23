The Night King’s Iron Throne Odds Go Up Prior To The Battle Of Winterfell

The Night King is surging ahead of the battle of Winterfell.

According to Odds Shark, the infamous villain is now at +1200 to take the Iron Throne when “Game of Thrones” ends. That’s a considerable jump from +1,500 a week ago. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Jamie jumped from +4,000 t0 +2,500 in the latest odds, and Jon Snow remains at the top with +225.

#GameofThrones ***SPOILER ALERT**** After a mostly uneventful episode 2, Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen) remains the +225 favorite to rule Westeros as the end of the series. Biggest movers: The Night King +1500 +1200 Jaime +4000 +2500 Samwell +2000 +1500 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 22, 2019

Part of me loves seeing the Night King surge. This next episode is going to be a bloodbath, and the oddsmakers must think the leader of the undead has a chance to still be hanging around when it’s all said and done.

I like the sound of that. Do I want to watch the Night King actually win? Hell no. There’s nothing I want to see less. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns With Great Season 8 Premiere Episode ‘Winterfell’)

I’m an optimist, and he represents the ultimate darkness.

Having said all of that, I could see a wild outcome where virtually everybody is dead. It could still be incredibly satisfying, even if I don’t want to see the Night King come out on top.

Just because I don’t want to see it doesn’t mean that I don’t think it could be a fulfilling end.

Finally, how did Jamie jump so much? There’s no way in hell he wins, right? His redemption tour can’t end on the Iron Throne.

It just wouldn’t make any sense, and it would buck every trend we’ve learned from the hit HBO show. I wouldn’t touch that line if my life depended on it.

I don’t care what the number comes down to.

Let us know who you’re taking in the comments as we all await the battle of Winterfell. I can’t wait and I know most of you are with me!