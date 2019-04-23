The Sale You Have Been Looking For: Nintendo Switch Controller Is Now On Sale

Mason Thibault | Contributor

If you or your younger ones happen to own a Nintendo Switch, you may be looking for an extra controller to dominate in Mario Kart or Super Smash Bros. Well up to this point, the official Nintendo Pro Switch controller has been $70, but for a limited time you can get it for under $60.

The official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the optimal way to enjoy games like Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and more (Photo via Amazon)

Get this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for almost 20 percent off while this deal lasts 

I have a Nintendo Switch and getting a Pro controller was one of the best decisions I ever made as it allows me to smoke my friends who are stuck using the joy-cons in Mario Kart.

Fair? Maybe not, but you don’t see sales on Nintendo controllers often so now is the perfect time to pick up a quality controller that the Nintendo Lover in your life will thank you endlessly for.

(Photo via Amazon)

