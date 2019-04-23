Transition Seamlessly Into A Project Management Career Using This Course Bundle
Transitioning from school to the workforce is no easy task. There’s so much about professional life that classes just don’t adequately prepare you for. If you’re looking to jump into a career in project management, there is an online course bundle to make this transition seamless. The Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle will help you land a lucrative job in no time!
Get this 8 course bundle for just $39 and immediately improve your career skills and job prospects
Before joining the workforce, you’ll want to hone a few key skills and boost your resume with recognizable certificates. The Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle will help you will all of that. This 8-course bundle will get you up to speed in a critical software development methodology known as Agile. You’ll learn all about Scrum, which is one of the most popular ways to implement Agile.
During this 114-hour course bundle, you can complete the highly respected Six Sigma Black Belt course. Using a rigorous and systematic methodology known as DMAIC, Six Sigma is a data-driven improvement philosophy that all budding project managers should master. Here’s your opportunity to learn it all and really shine in the workforce.
Don’t wait because the Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle is currently 96% off. Lifetime access to this 8-course bundle costs you only $39!
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!
You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop