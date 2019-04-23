Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Meets With Trump

President Donald Trump met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday in the Oval Office, and said that he looked forward to “keeping an open dialogue.”

“Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general,” Trump tweeted.

Great meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @Jack from @Twitter. Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue! pic.twitter.com/QnZi579eFb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019



“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions,” Dorsey wrote in an email reportedly obtained by Vice’s Motherboard. “I have met with every world leader who has extended an invitation to me, and I believe the discussions have been productive, and the outcomes meaningful.”

The conversation came after the president lit into the social media network during a tweet storm Tuesday morning, alleging that Twitter discriminates against Republicans. (RELATED: Trump Buries ‘Morning Psycho (Joe)’, Lauds’ Fox & Friends’ On Twitter)

“The best thing ever to happen to Twitter is Donald Trump.” @MariaBartiromo So true, but they don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people. Different names-over 100 M….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

…..But should be much higher than that if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games. No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

“They don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people,” Trump said. “No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!”

Twitter and other social media companies have been accused in recent years of discriminating against conservative-leaning journalists and users. Last year, Congress grilled Dorsey and several other social media heads over censorship and bias concerns.

Follow William Davis on Twitter