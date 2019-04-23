Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Meets With Trump

William Davis | Contributor

President Donald Trump met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Tuesday in the Oval Office, and said that he looked forward to “keeping an open dialogue.”

“Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general,” Trump tweeted.


“As you know, I believe that conversation, not silence, bridges gaps and drives towards solutions,” Dorsey wrote in an email reportedly obtained by Vice’s Motherboard.  “I have met with every world leader who has extended an invitation to me, and I believe the discussions have been productive, and the outcomes meaningful.”

The conversation came after the president lit into the social media network during a tweet storm Tuesday morning, alleging that Twitter discriminates against Republicans. (RELATED: Trump Buries ‘Morning Psycho (Joe)’, Lauds’ Fox & Friends’ On Twitter)

“They don’t treat me well as a Republican. Very discriminatory, hard for people to sign on. Constantly taking people off list. Big complaints from many people,” Trump said. “No wonder Congress wants to get involved – and they should. Must be more, and fairer, companies to get out the WORD!”

Twitter and other social media companies have been accused in recent years of discriminating against conservative-leaning journalists and users. Last year, Congress grilled Dorsey and several other social media heads over censorship and bias concerns.

