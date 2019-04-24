Ben Affleck To Star And Direct New WWII Movie ‘Ghost Army’

Ben Affleck has a new movie coming out about World War II, and it sounds awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is called “Ghost Army,” and is based on the book “The Ghost Army of World War II.” Affleck will star and direct the movie, which has a script written by “True Detective” creator Nic Pizzolatto.

THR reported the following details late Tuesday afternoon:

Ghost Army tells of a squadron of American soldiers who were picked for their creativity and ingenuity and then fashioned into the ultimate smoke-and-mirrors trick. The soldiers used blow-up tanks, fake radio transmissions and noise machines to deceive the German forces, making them believe that, among other things, armies were in certain positions where, in actuality, no armies were even close. The squad is credited in saving countless lives with their ruses.

I'm all in on this. All in! True story for all of you. I have a buddy I drink beer with and the ruses before D-Day come up a stunning amount.

We always discuss all the smoke and mirrors before the invasion as we drink cold beer because it's so damn cool.

We always discuss all the smoke and mirrors before the invasion as we drink cold beer because it’s so damn cool.

Now, Affleck is coming out with a movie about those heroes. Fresh off of crushing it in “Triple Frontier,” the star actor is looking to still throw heaters to the fans, and I’m here for every second of it. (RELATED: ‘Triple Frontier’ Is An Outstanding Movie)

There’s nothing that gets me going like a great war movie about espionage, smoke and mirrors, and killing Nazis. That’s about as American as it gets.

There’s plenty to criticize about Affleck when it comes to his personal life and his politics, but the man is talented as all hell when it comes to making movies.

I will watch just about anything involving WWII and the greatest generation of young American men. “Ghost Army” doesn’t have a release date yet, but I’ll keep you all updated when I know more.

This sounds like it’s going to be awesome, and I hope it lives up to the massive expectations I’ve formed after just hearing about it.