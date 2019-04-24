Britney Spears Insists She’s Fine Following Fan Freakout About Her Mental Health Struggles

Pop star Britney Spears broke her silence Tuesday after rumors circulated that the “Toxic” singer was being held against her will at a mental health facility.

Concerned fans have been sharing their concern online with the hashtag #FreeBritney, Entertainment Tonight reported. Fans even gathered for a protest in Hollywood. Spears responded by sharing a video on Instagram explaining to fans that she is perfectly fine.

“I wanted to say hi because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said,” Spears wrote in a post on Instagram accompanied by a video of herself saying she just “wanted to check in” with all of her fans who expressed concern.

Her post continues: “I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Demand She Be Released From Psychiatric Care)

“You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful,” she concluded.

Spears reportedly checked herself into a mental health facility in late March to help cope with her father’s illness.