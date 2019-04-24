Arizona Cardinals Reportedly Undecided On The Top Pick, Kingsbury Impressed By Rosen

The Arizona Cardinals are apparently still undecided on their top pick as the clock ticks down to the NFL draft.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday he “couldn’t be more impressed” with current quarterback Josh Rosen. As pointed out by the NFL Network, however, he didn’t go all the way to committing to Rosen as the team’s quarterback.

The organization is also still pondering what to do Thursday night. You can watch Steve Wyche break down the situation below. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

Is there really a chance the Cardinals are going to pass on Kyler Murray to ride with Josh Rosen? If you asked me that a month ago, I’d say absolutely not.

Now, it seems like there’s a very real chance something crazy could go down Thursday night when the first round begins.

It’s mind-boggling to me to even consider a possibility in which Kingsbury and the team don’t pick Murray. Yet, it just seems like something is up.

Everybody has been convinced Murray to the Cardinals has been a done deal for months. If anything else happens, you can prepare for people to absolutely explode.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, really believed Rosen would stick around after Kingsbury got hired to take over the team.

I still think the team takes the former Oklahoma star, but I’m becoming less confident. Generally speaking, we all know at this point in time what the play is.

My friends, Thursday night is going to be wild, and it’s time for us to prepare for the possibility that shockwaves will be sent through the league.

I hope you’re all ready. I know for damn sure that I am.