Demi Lovato’s Mom Opens Up About Not Living ‘In Fear’ After Daughter’s Near-Death Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, said she isn’t living “in fear” after the singer’s near-death drug overdose and explained that her faith in God has helped her to do so.

“I try not to think too much about what happened because we all want to move forward from that, and if you dwell on the past too much, it becomes something that could keep you from moving forward,” the 56-year-old author shared Tuesday with US Weekly. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 14, 2019 at 10:10am PST

“Things have happened to us and our lives where I could always be worried that something could happen again, but that’s where therapy and staying healthy, working out … and our faith in God, all work together to keep us from being scared of that,” she added. “If you stay too much in fear, then you’re not going to be able to move forward from things that have happened.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

At one point, the “Sober” singer’s mom explained that after the overdose and losing five “close” family members in just a year, it is her faith in God that “helps me not to live in fear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 10, 2019 at 7:56pm PDT

“I got scared that it was another phone call about another family member,” Garza said. “Through therapy, I was able to work around that fear in order to help me move forward in life and not get stuck in that fear. … My faith in God is something that helps me not to live in fear.”

As previously reported, the 26-year-old singer had to be rushed to the hospital last July from a drug overdose. She remained in the hospital for two weeks and immediately entered a rehabilitation treatment facility to get healthy.