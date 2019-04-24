‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 3 Photos Feature Jon Snow, Sansa And Arya

Photos from the next “Game of Thrones” episode have hit the web.

HBO tweeted out some pictures from the third episode of the final season Wednesday, and they’re all great. You can see Arya with Sansa, Sansa in what might be the Crypts, Jon and Daenerys looming out before the battle and more. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

Take a look at them all below and check out a few more here.

In my mind, the most intriguing snap is the one of Jon and Dany. Are we really supposed to believe the two most powerful people in all of Winterfell are sitting this one out?

That doesn’t make much sense. John is a born fighter, and he doesn’t back down. There’s no chance in hell he’s sitting this out.

My guess, and it’s only as educated of a guess as I can make, is they’re in an elevated position with the dragons. Jon will ride one and Daenerys will take the other one into battle. It explains the elevated position and why their vantage point is elevated. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Season 8, Episode 2 ‘A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms’ Is Outstanding)

All I know for sure is that the episode is going to be unbelievable. It’s what we’ve been building up to for nearly a decade.

The battle of Winterfell is what it’s all about, and Sunday night is going to be one hell of a great show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gameofthrones (@gameofthrones) on Apr 24, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

Sound off in the comments with what you think might happen. There are endless possibilities, and I’m pumped for all of them.

Can’t wait to hear what you’re all thinking! It should be an epic time.