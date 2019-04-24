SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Doesn’t Want College Football Playoff Expansion

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey doesn’t want the college football playoff to expand.

According to Brandon Marcello, Sankey told the media Monday when discussing expansion, “Four works. It has worked, does work and will continue to work.”

Here’s a live look at my reaction to this comment from Sankey:

Everybody who loves freedom wants the playoff to expand. The more teams in, the more freedom we have. I’m pretty sure I read that in the Constitution. Don’t go look for yourself. Just trust me on that one.

The fact Sankey wants to stick with four teams is because he knows the SEC wouldn’t do well, which pretty much means he hates freedom by extension.

What about all the loyal readers and fans here? Do we love freedom or do we love the four team playoff? It’s one or the other. Choose one and one only! (RELATED: College Football Changes Overtime Rules, Will Have Alternate 2-Point Plays After 4th OT)

Outside of Alabama, is there any team in the SEC anybody actually fears? People actually believed Georgia was good enough for the playoff last season, and Texas steamrolled them.

Seriously, what the hell were SEC fans thinking when they thought the Bulldogs could play.

Sankey is just scared. That’s all it is. You know who wasn’t scared? The men who went to the moon, wrote the Declaration of Independence and fought in the Revolutionary war.

If he wants to stay in his sheltered little four team playoff, then let Sankey do it. The rest of us will push for more teams.

Progress doesn’t need Sankey’s permission. I can promise you that much.