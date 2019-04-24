John McAfee On Trump, And What He’s Going To Do If Bitcoin Doesn’t Reach $1 Million

WATCH:

In Part I of The Daily Caller’s exclusive interview with John McAfee, the presidential candidate and fugitive detailed his trouble with the IRS and his intent to reveal the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin. In today’s installment, McAfee gives his thoughts on President Donald Trump, and his bet that Bitcoin will reach $1 million by the end of 2020.

If it doesn’t, McAfee has vowed to eat a certain part of his body. The Caller asked if he sticks by his bet — watch the video to see his response. A brief content warning: It’s not for children. (RELATED: Opinion: John McAfee For President)

The antivirus software company founder, hiding out in the Bahamas while facing prosecution by the IRS, explained why he respects Trump as a businessman, and why we need more politicians who don’t want power.

