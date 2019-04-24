Le’Veon Bell Doesn’t Attend Voluntary Workouts With The New York Jets

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell apparently didn’t feel it was necessary to attend the team’s mini-camp.

Bell didn’t attend the voluntary event, according to The New York Post Tuesday, which seems like a massive slap in the face for fans and the team.

They just handed him a massive contract worth over $50 million, and he just doesn’t think it’s necessary to be a visible face. I don’t care if it’s voluntary or not. As a wise man once said, when you don’t show up for voluntary practices, you’re volunteering to not play. (RELATED: Le‘Veon Bell Signs With The New York Jets)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Apr 22, 2019 at 3:55pm PDT

I guess this is the kind of spirit that separates winners from losers. Real winners who are the face of the franchise do everything they can to be around nonstop.

Real leaders don’t care if activities are voluntary or not. They lead by example. For some reason, Bell prefers not going that extra mile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeVeon Bell (@leveonbell) on Apr 17, 2019 at 6:20pm PDT

Jets fans should be irate. There’s no excuse for Bell taking a huge deal and then skipping mini-camp. You all can scream about it being voluntary all you want.

It’s not going to change my mind. Winners put in the extra time and go the extra mile. That’s just a fact.

For whatever reason, the former Steelers star thinks he doesn’t need to fill that role. What a shameful time for the fanbase and franchise.