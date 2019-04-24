Marshawn Lynch Retires From The NFL And The Oakland Raiders

Your first name

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch has retired from the NFL again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday morning, the legendary running back “is not planning to play football again.”

Lynch also briefly retired after his days with the Seahawks.

After two seasons playing for his hometown Oakland Raiders, Marshawn Lynch is not planning to play football again, league sources tell ESPN. Now, with the three-day draft kicking off Thursday night in Nashville, the Raiders have one more potential need to address: running back. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019

You hate to see a titan of football like Lynch ever walk away from the game, but he’s earned the right to enjoy a long and relaxing retirement. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

He was a dominating force out of the backfield during his time in the league. He had more than 12,500 total yards and 93 touchdowns during his career.

Again, the man was workhorse on the field.

He has a Super Bowl ring and he left his impact on the game to be felt forever. He was essentially a linebacker running out of the backfield.

If that doesn’t get you juiced, then I don’t know what will.

Unlike last time, I’d be shocked if Lynch came out of retirement this time around. He’s 33, he’s made more than $50 million and he seems more than content not playing again.

He had a hell of a career, and I hope he enjoys himself just hanging out for the foreseeable future.