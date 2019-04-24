Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Returns To The Hospital

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly is back in the hospital.

The Detroit Lions star had returned to practice and his wife was back home after a successful surgery to remove a brain tumor.

However, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday afternoon she was headed back to the hospital, and they will “monitor” her overnight. She returned the the ER this morning after “the pain got so far ahead of me I couldn’t keep anything down, including meds.” (RELATED: Matthew Stafford‘s Wife Kelly Announces That She Has A Brain Tumor)

You can read her whole post below.

This is a very unfortunate update. You hate to see anybody struggle with a surgery and what comes next, especially when it looked like things were going so well.

Kelly had returned home and appeared to be doing extremely well after the surgery on her brain. It just goes to show you never know what can happen.

It’ll be interesting to see if Stafford is still with the team in the coming days now that Kelly is back in the hospital. Obviously, he should take all the time in the world to spend with his wife.

As I’ve said many times before, there are some things simply more important than football, and taking care of your wife after a surgery is at the top of that list.

Let’s all hope she gets better soon.