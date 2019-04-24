Matthew Stafford Practices With The Detroit Lions After Wife’s Brain Surgery

Matthew Stafford didn’t take much time away from the Detroit Lions after his wife had brain surgery.

Kelly revealed this past Sunday that she underwent a successful surgery to remove a brain tumor. A lot of people believed her husband would take some time away from the team. (RELATED: Matthew Stafford‘s Wife Kelly Announces That She Has A Brain Tumor)

However, the Lions star QB was back to practice Monday morning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter Wednesday morning.

With Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, undergoing 12 hours of brain surgery and returning home only last weekend, the Lions told their QB to take as much time off as needed this off-season. Yet Stafford was at the Lions’ training facility first thing Monday morning, ready for work. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2019

This is a bit surprising to me, but I guess it goes to show his commitment to the team. It’s not clear right now whether or not he’s back in Detroit, but he clearly wants to be around his guys.

There are probably plenty of players who would welcome a break from practicing, but that’s not the man Stafford is. He’s trying to put in as much work as possible.

Obviously, it goes without saying that I’m sure he took his wife’s health into account before returning to the team. I highly doubt any husband would return to work if it was possible in a situation like this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Apr 21, 2019 at 4:35pm PDT

As I’ve said many times before, there are things in this life more important than football and a spouse’s health is certainly one of them.

Stafford’s presence at practice should be a sign his wife is doing very well. Again, I doubt he’d bolt off if that wasn’t the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Dec 31, 2018 at 12:15pm PST

If Stafford is back at work, then it sets the kind of example I want for my team. Let’s hope everybody else is paying attention.

Now, it’s time to get the offseason work underway, and he’s the man to lead it. Hopefully, we get a few more great updates about Kelly along the way.