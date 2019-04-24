REPORT: McCain Family To Endorse Biden’s Anticipated 2020 Run

The family of the late Republican Arizona Sen. John McCain is reportedly planning to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

McCain’s widow, Cindy, and daughter, Meghan — a co-host on ABC’s “The View”— will endorse Biden’s campaign at some point after the former vice president officially announces, according to a Wednesday report from the Washington Examiner, citing sources close to Biden’s campaign and the McCain family. (RELATED: Tributes To John McCain Pour In Following His Death)

The report states:

Another McCain family source said there had been discussions with the Bidens about his 2020 run, which is expected to be announced on Thursday. “They talk regularly and have been supportive of his run,” the source said. “The question is going to be timing and coordinating with the Biden campaign. There are a lot of moving parts there and [Biden’s campaign is] not necessarily organized. I wouldn’t expect a formal family endorsement because some of McCain’s family is still in the military, but I do expect Cindy to speak out at some point.”

Biden and McCain spent decades a colleagues in the U.S. Senate, before Biden resigned to become Vice President in 2009. (REPORT: Bush, Obama Both Surprised When John McCain Asked Them To Speak At His Funeral)

Biden gave a eulogy at McCain’s Arizona funeral, and Meghan recently came to the former vice president’s defense after recent allegations of inappropriate touching, calling him a “truly decent” man.

Trump incited outrage in 2015 when he insulted McCain’s Vietnam war service when he said of McCain: “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, OK?”

Since then, Trump and McCain’s family have continually feuded with Meghan claiming last month that her father still “lives rent free” in the president’s head.

Follow William Davis on Twitter