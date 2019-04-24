Sam And Joey Hauser Will Visit Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State And Virginia

Former Marquette stars Sam and Joey Hauser will reportedly visit four schools before making a transfer decision.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the brothers will visit Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State and Virginia. The two shocked the world of college basketball when they abruptly announced they were leaving Marquette days after Markus Howard announced his return. (RELATED: Virginia Wins The National Title After Beating Texas Tech)

Marquette transfer Joey Hauser tells me that he and his brother Sam plan to visit Wisconsin, Virginia, Iowa, and Michigan State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 23, 2019

This whole situation is just wild. The Hauser brothers were the second- and third-best players on the Golden Eagles, and now they’re gone.

Marquette was supposed to be loaded next season. Now, who knows what will happen with the team? As for the brothers, I’m happy as all hell they’re giving my Badgers a look.

They’re Wisconsin guys, and we could use all the help we could get going down the road.

I would love to know what caused two of Marquette’s stars to just quit the team and look for other options. I have to imagine there’s one hell of a story there.

I’m sure it’ll all come out in good time. If these two end up at Wisconsin, they’re going to be a hell of a duo for the Badgers.

Will it happen? Not a clue, but you’d have to imagine there’d be plenty of minutes available for them from the jump once they become eligible.

It shouldn’t take too much longer to find out what’s going to happen. The window of time to make a decision like this one isn’t huge. It could be done within the next week or two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Hauser (@joeyhauser24) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:06pm PDT

Stay tuned because the Big Ten will be set on fire if they end up at a conference school.