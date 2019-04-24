The University Of Texas Won’t Have A First-Round NFL Pick For The 4th Straight Year

The University of Texas’ embarrassing NFL draft trend will continue Thursday when the first round gets underway.

As pointed out by ESPN’s Chris Fallica, the Longhorns won’t have a first-round NFL pick for the fourth straight year.

In the past three years, just about every other school in Texas has had at least one first-round pick.

This will be the first time in the history of common draft Texas does not have a first round pick in four straight drafts. Texas schools Baylor, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA have all produced a 1st round pick in the last three years. — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 23, 2019

This is so embarrassing for Texas. They’re supposed to be a powerhouse athletic program, and they haven’t had a first-round pick in four years!

Four years! How is that even possible? They’re in the richest part of the country for recruiting. There should be stars falling out of the sky for them.

I almost feel like Texas just needs to take a year off from football. Clearly, they just need to hit the pause button and figure out what the hell is going on.

Sure, they won the Sugar Bowl this past season, but we’re talking about the draft right now. It’s a different kind of beast. (RELATED: Texas Football Legend Vince Young Arrested For Allegedly Driving Drunk)

Do you think Ohio State, Alabama or any other premiere program would ever not have a first round pick for four years?

The answer is absolutely not. Not a chance in hell. Saban would resign in shame if this ever happened to him.

Figure it out, Texas! It shouldn’t be this hard to get great players when you’re located in the best state for recruiting in the nation.