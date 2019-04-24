Tom Brady Hypes Upcoming Season With Instagram Post

New England Patriots star Tom Brady let everyone know, fans and critics alike, that he’s definitely ready for the upcoming season with a great Instagram post Wednesday.

The 41-year-old six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback got everyone’s attention when he posted a snap on his social media account at practice.

He didn't have to explain much about the terrific photo and simply captioned it, "@nfl, I'm ready, anyone want to run it back?"

Rapper YG was one of the people who commented on the post and simply wrote, "Goat check."

One of Brady’s teammates, Deatrich Wise Jr., responded, “Yessir!!! New year same goals!! #LFG.”

As has been pointed out numerous times, the Patriots QB shows no signs of slowing down as he just took home his sixth championship ring after New England beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

This latest post is just one more example that he’s not ready to leave the game any time soon. And his wife of ten years, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, has even given up talking about that happening.

Recently, the former 38-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and made it clear she supports her husband no matter what.

“I think you should talk to [Brady] about [retirement],” Bündchen shared. “I haven’t been successful.”

“I think it’s definitely something you get concerned with, but he loves it so much,” she added, while talking about how she worries about the physical toll of the game on her husband. “You gotta let him do what he loves.”