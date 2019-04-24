See ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Photos Of Kayce And Monica

We’ve got another batch of “Yellowstone” season two photos, and they’re outstanding.

The latest pictures from Sarah Coulter’s shoot for the Paramount Network hit show show Kayce and Monica, and they’re all outstanding.

As fans of the show know, the young couple wasn’t on outstanding terms when season one came to an end. John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) youngest son got the boot, and returned to the ranch.

Judging from Coulter’s photos, they’re not going to be in a golden place during the new season. Check them all out below. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

The story of Kayce and Monica is one of the best storylines in the show. The youngest son of the most powerful family in the state was exiled before eventually making a return.

He’s also arguably the most badass dude on there. Kayce doesn’t hesitate to draw down on anybody. The man sends led down range like it comes naturally to him.

June 19 is going to be epic when season two returns. I can’t wait to get back to the ranch and watch the Duttons go to war with the whole world.

That’s the kind of content I crave, and “Yellowstone” never disappoints.

Make sure to tune in June 19 for the season two premiere. You know that I’ll be watching, and I know millions of you around the country will be too.