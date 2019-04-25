How Well Do You Know Your 2020 Democrats?

Twenty Democrats have jumped into the presidential race for the 2020 elections, with more still on the fence.

Just how different are the candidates? Can the average voter keep track?

We took to the streets of Washington, D.C., to see just how well people knew the Democratic field. It got awkward with questions like, “Which candidate saw an X-rated movie with his mother?”

From candidates like Beto O’Rourke to Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, students at American University were surprised to see some bizarre facts associated with these politicians.

