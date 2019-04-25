Alex Ovechkin Makes Incredible Assist During Game Seven Loss To The Hurricanes

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin pulled off an incredible move in a game seven loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Wednesday night.

The Russian-born forward toe-dragged past a defender and found Tom Wilson for an open goal. The Caps might have lost in heartbreaking fashion, but this move is still one of the highlights of the playoffs so far.

Watch Ovi’s awesome play below.

Win or lose, that’s a sequence very few people in the NHL are capable of pulling off. Ovechkin avoided multiple defenders and made a crisp pass to Wilson for the goal. (RELATED: Capitals Star T.J. Oshie Suffers Scary Injury, Won’t Return ‘Anytime Soon’)

It was beautiful on every single level.

Alex Ovechkin burns Dougie Hamilton and Jacob Slavin before setting up Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/N4KcwjvwJ9 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 24, 2019

For those of you who didn’t stay up for the whole game, the Hurricanes pulled this one out in double overtime after scoring a goal with under 10 minutes to go.

The goal heard round the world! pic.twitter.com/dRun0WgIhz — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 25, 2019

Tough loss for fans of the Capitals, but there’s still lots to be happy about. They won the Stanley Cup in 2018, returned the playoffs and had to play part of it without T.J. Oshie following a brutal injury.

It’s not the ending the fanbase wanted, but you can’t be down too much. Hell of a great season, and it was an exciting series against the Hurricanes.

We’ll have to see how they bounce back next season. I have no doubt they’ll be just fine.