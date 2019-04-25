Always Keep Your Keys In One Convenient Location Using This Key Rack

When you’re in a rush, the last thing you want to do is scramble around looking for your keys. There’s a simple, affordable solution to solving this problem forever. The KeyCatch Magnetic Key Rack ensures that you’ll never lose track of your keys again. Best of all, a 6-pack of the KeyCatch is currently 25% off!

Get a 6 pack of KeyCatch for you and your friends for just $15, 25 percent off its retail price

The idea behind the KeyCatch Magnetic Key Rack is simple and ingenious. Everybody has lost their keys around the house. The solution is to always keep the keys in one convenient location. KeyCatch can be stuck to any flat surface like your desk or light switch. Be sure to put them in a location that you’ll always access before leaving the house.

Get your KeyCatch Magnetic Key Rack for just $15 today

Once installed, the KeyCatch Magnetic Key Rack can hold up to 3 pounds of key rings on a single magnet. Thanks to the super strong neodymium magnets, KeyCatch will make sure that your keys are always hanging from the same location. Setup for this key rack is incredibly easy and takes less than a minute.

Never waste time hunting for keys around the house again. Get the KeyCatch Magnetic Key Rack: 6-Pack today for just $15, which is 25% off the original price.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop