Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals selected quarterback Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night.

After months and months of anticipation and non-stop debates, the former Oklahoma gunslinger is officially a member of the Cardinals.

He will now be the man responsible for running Kliff Kingsbury’s offense, which will likely operate at an insanely fast pace. (RELATED: Kyler Murray Meets With The Arizona Cardinals)

View this post on Instagram Just the beginning… A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Apr 24, 2019 at 3:24pm PDT

I told everybody months ago this was the move the Cardinals were going to make. They were going to scoop up Kingsbury, they would snatch Murray and install a run-and-gun offense to try to win games.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, wanted to listen to a word I said. They all called me crazy. They said I didn’t know what I was talking about.

Well, do you see anybody laughing now?

I have no idea if Murray and the Cardinals will work well. Not a clue. What I do know is this pick goes to further prove most “experts” have no idea what they’re talking about.

Now, it’s time for Murray to go out and prove just how great he is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyler Murray (@kyler1murray) on Dec 1, 2018 at 8:41pm PST

Go, Kyler, go!