Blake Lively Reveals She Used To Wear Forever 21 And Claim It Was Vintage

Actress Blake Lively revealed she used to wear Forever 21 clothing to her red carpet appearances and claim it was vintage.

Lively came clean about her affordable trick in an interview with InStyle published Wednesday.

“I wore Forever 21 much longer than I admitted. I just started saying it was vintage because I was so shamed for it. For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It also really takes me out of my comfort zone,” Lively said. “One of the reasons I’m an actor is that I’m naturally very shy, so it’s liberating to dress up and pretend to be someone else.” (RELATED: Actress Resorts To Taking Party Bus To Gala Because Her Gown’s Train Was That Long)

Lively is known as one of the few people in Hollywood who does not depend on a stylist.

“You just want to represent yourself properly, so that’s why I chose to style myself. I also had the very fortunate and unique opportunity of being on ‘Gossip Girl,’ where fashion was a main character. So I started developing relationships with designers, and then I’d get their email addresses. It all happened organically,” Lively told the magazine.

As much as I adore Lively, she didn’t have to lie about what she was wearing. People would pay inflated prices to wear the Forever 21 items that she had been wearing if they’d known. She shouldn’t have ever been ashamed of her fashion brand choices.