Bradley Cooper Reveals Perfect Plan To Reunite With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper revealed he really would like to reunite with Lady Gaga for one last performance.

The “A Star Is Born” actor appeared Thursday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and talked about how likely he and Gaga are to go on tour to perform their hit song “Shallow,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I mean, no,” Cooper answered. “But what I thought would be a cool thing to do, maybe one night, would be like a live reading of the script and sing all the songs as we read the script, like at the Hollywood Bowl or something.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga Denies Romantic Relationship With Bradley Cooper)

Cooper has talked in the past about how terrified he was during the duo’s breathtaking performance at the Academy Awards.

“I actually wasn’t nervous, because I worked so hard, and Lady Gaga is so supportive. But it was terrifying,” he recalls. “Because I’m not a singer and I didn’t sing before this movie, so it was really crazy.”

I would die if there was a live reading of “A Star Is Born.” That would be the coolest thing to happen to our world since the live performance of “Shallow” at the Academy Awards.

However, it would be equally as amazing if the two did a tour performing all the songs from the movie. It’d be like if you were actually in the movie watching the duo perform. That’s something I could get behind.