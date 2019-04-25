Bun B Shoots Home Invader

Bun B traded gunfire with a home invader in Houston and walked away unscathed.

According to KTVU Wednesday, the rapper’s house was broken into by a man posing as a delivery person and held his wife at gunpoint. Bun B grabbed a pistol, shot the man during a confrontation in his garage Tuesday and attempted to chase him down as he fled the scene. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

The suspect eventually went to Pearland Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.

I love everything about this. Play stupid games, and win stupid prizes. If you break into somebody’s house, don’t be surprised if the owner greats you with gunfire.

Last time I checked, breaking into a man’s house is illegal and could have a horrible ending for the bad guy, especially in Texas.

People in that state love their guns, and they don’t play around.

Luckily, Bun B got away from the situation without any problem at all. I’m not saying shooting a home invader is going to boost his street credibility, but I’m also not saying it won’t.

Major props to him for not hesitating to defend his castle. That’s about as American as it gets.