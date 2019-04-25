Cardi B On 2020 Democrat Presidential Hopefuls: ‘Lets Start Learning And Encouraging Voting Now’

Superstar Cardi B weighed in on the huge field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls Thursday and shared that it was time to “start learning and encouraging voting now.”

“Post I love to see !These are the democratic nominees.I can’t front I only hurd and read on about six of them. I’m going to research these names on my flight,” the 26-year-old rapper captioned her post on Instagram, along with a screenshot showing all the people who have thrown their hat in the ring for the top office on the Democratic side. (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Hits Back After Cardi B Threatens To Get Her Leash Once Again)

“LETS START LEARNING AND ENCOURAGING VOTING NOW,” she added. “Not when [it’s] popular to do so and it’s only like four nominees left.” (RELATED: Tomi Lahren Responds To Cardi B’s ‘Dog Walk’ Threat)

At one point, one social media follower directed a question at her that read, "Democrats are a large part why you complain about your 40% tax deduction from your paychecks. Keep dat in mind sis."

To which she responded that it was actually President Donald Trump’s fault and said he’s made it “harder for people that do service to claim deductions.”

"Sir because of Trump it's been harder for people that do service to claim deductions," the "Please Me" performer wrote. "If you not a manufacturer people that MAKES thing. It's harder now for people that provide service to get deduction on paying taxes.This affects people that provide service like entertainers, Lawyers, doctors, teachers, etc."

It all comes after former Vice President Joe Biden announced his candidacy for president earlier in the day.

“The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020,” Biden tweeted to his millions of followers.

The core values of this nation… our standing in the world… our very democracy…everything that has made America — America –is at stake. That’s why today I’m announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. #Joe2020 https://t.co/jzaQbyTEz3 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2019

This was not the first time the rapper has weighed in on political issues. Most notably, she made headlines after her video rant against President Trump during the government shutdown went viral.