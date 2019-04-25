Eli Manning Reportedly Plans To Play ‘Somewhere’ In 2020

Eli Manning might not be done playing in the NFL when his contract with the Giants is up.

The 38-year-old, two-time Super Bowl champion is in his final year of a deal with New York, and he apparently is down to keep playing if the Giants don’t extend him.

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio reported Manning will play “somewhere” in 2020, according to ProFootballTalk Thursday. (RELATED: New York Giants Pay Eli Manning Roster Bonus Of $5 Million)

I’m not a hater of Eli by any metric or measurement, but it would feel so wrong to see him play somewhere else. If he has to play in 2020, then it should just be for the Giants.

I’m not sure I’m ready to see such a pillar of the NFL switch teams. Either retire or stay in New York. He’s already made an absurd amount of cash.

The younger Manning quarterback has cashed in north of $235 million during his playing days. Would another season of money really impact him that much? I highly doubt it.

It would also feel like his legacy was taking a hit if he played for a team other than the Giants. I would honestly hate to see it, and I don’t even care about the Giants.

That’s how you know it’s a serious situation. He’s got two Super Bowl rings, more than enough money and he should just retire if he can’t play in a blue and white uniform anymore.