Jennifer Garner Featured On The Cover Of People’s Most Beautiful 2019 Issue

Jennifer Garner is on the cover of People’s 2019 Beautiful Issue as the most beautiful woman of the year.

The popular publication published a long profile of the star actress Wednesday, and I couldn't agree with the pick more. Despite the fact Garner told People individuals out in public, "tell me I'm prettier in person than I am on screen," she still sees it as a "compliment."

Here she is! I revealed @People’s Most Beautiful person… and I couldn’t agree more. Don’t miss any of it, tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/M799ejnDra — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 24, 2019

Let me be perfectly clear here. I couldn't be more behind this decision from People. I usually don't give a damn, but Jennifer Garner is one of the original smokes who defined a generation.

"Alias" was one of the first shows I watched on a dedicated and regular basis, and it was awesome on every level. Garner as Sydney Bristow just dripped sex.

Nine-year-old David Hookstead couldn't get enough of the hit ABC show. Everything she did in it was awesome, and I know most guys my age feel the exact same way.

I'm sure there will be a lot of haters and critics out there who point out she's 47 years old and there are younger actresses with more sex appeal.

That might be true, and I’m willing to have that debate. However, sex appeal and being beautiful are two different things.

Part of Garner’s entire appeal is she has a very much girl next door vibe, but might also kick your ass. It’s a coin flip. It’s up in the air. We’re never sure.

That’s what makes Garner so damn great.

Great choice! If you disagree, then let me know in the comments. Just understand I probably won’t respect your opinion on anything involving women ever again going forward.