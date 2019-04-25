Jussie Smollett Spotted At Lunch With ‘Empire’ Producer

Jussie Smollett was spotted Wednesday having lunch with “Empire” showrunner Brett Mahoney.

The two were seen having a “friendly” lunch in New York City right after a letter from cast-mates surfaced begging producers to allow Smollett back on the show, Page Six reported. When asked if he would answer some questions, Smollett replied, “I wish I could.”

Cast-mates, including Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, penned a letter to executives last week in which they strongly requested Smollett be brought back to the Fox hit drama. He was removed from the last two episodes of season five back in February.

“We understand the past months have been difficult to process—sometimes the headlines brought more confusion than clarity, yet we now have a conclusion to this ordeal,” the cast wrote. (RELATED: ‘Empire’ Cast Wants Jussie Smollett To Return To Show Following Legal Drama)

“Throughout Empire’s five seasons, working with Jussie and watching how he has conducted himself throughout this traumatic event, we have come to know not just the character Jussie portrays, but also truly come to know Jussie’s personal character,” the letter continued.

Charges against Smollett were dropped in March. The disgraced actor had been accused of orchestrating a fake hate crime against himself. Despite the dropped charges, Smollett still faces legal battles with the city of Chicago as they are suing him for making false statements.