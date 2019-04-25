Man Arrested For Allegedly Sending Threatening Messages To Pro-Choice Professor

Police arrested a Rhode Island man Wednesday for allegedly sending scores of threatening emails and voicemails to a pro-choice Massachusetts college professor.

Authorities arrested Matthew Haviland, 30, on Wednesday accusing him of emailing the professor, referred to as ‘Victim 1,’ roughly 28 times within a span of a few hours on March 10, ABC News reported Thursday.

“You will be held accountable for every f—— baby you murdered through your horrible deception of they are not humans [sic],” Haviland allegedly wrote in one email. Haviland allegedly vowed in another email to “kill every Democrat” in an attempt to stop abortions from occurring, the complaint says.

“I will bite through your eyeballs while you’re still alive, and I will laugh while you scream,” another email reads.

Haviland also reportedly sent 11 emails of violent nature on March 15 and 16 to the admissions department of the professor’s school. Included in one of the emails was a suggestion that the sender would bomb the university.

“This office will take a hard line on threats of violence motivated by politicized issues, regardless of whether those issues arise on the right or the left,” District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a Wednesday statement. (RELATED: Federal Judge Blocks Trump Rule Barring Abortion Organizations From Receiving Title X Funds)

“Americans are responsible for what they say, and if they put others in fear for their lives, we will prosecute,” Lelling added.

Haviland also admitted in a phone interview with authorities to calling a women’s medical center in Rhode Island on April 4 and 5. He left roughly 114 messages comparing the doctors at the clinic to Nazis, ABC reported.

Haviland now faces cyberstalking charges as well as punishment for transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to ABC. He faces a maximum of five years in jail and a fine of up to $250,000 if he is convicted.

“Simply put, words matter, and today’s arrest of Matthew Haviland should serve as a warning to others who think they can use the internet to terrorize people. Don’t do it,” FBI Boston Division special agent Joseph Bonavolonta said Wednesday, according to ABC.

“Everyone has the right to express their opinion, but when you threaten, harass, intimidate, and put others in fear for their lives, it’s a federal crime,” Bonavolonta added.

Haviland appeared in federal court in Boston Wednesday. His probable cause hearing is scheduled for Monday, according to ABC.

