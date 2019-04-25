Melania Wows In Army Green Dress During Bring Your Daughters And Sons To Work Day

Melania Trump truly shined Thursday when she stepped out in a beautiful army-green dress at the White House during Bring Your Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the 3/4-length sleeve dress that hit just below her knees as she spent time with the kids as they participated in a variety of projects for the special day.

FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham tweeted out a handful of pictures from all the festivities.

“Happening Now: @flotus taking part in Take our Daughters & Sons to Work Day At @WhiteHouse. Children on the State Floor are writing letters to our military. #BeBest, Grisham tweeted.

"Once the children are done writing letters/coloring pictures for members of the military, they will be mailed using this #BeBest mailbox designed by @flotus. Thank you to all who serve," she added, along with a snapshot of the #BeBest mailbox.

As mentioned, the first lady’s ongoing initiative “Be Best” was part of the day’s activities after Melania initially launched the campaign last year that focuses on helping children become “happy and productive adults who contribute positively to society and to their global communities.”