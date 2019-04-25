Need A New Hair Straightener? Amazon Has One For Less Than $15 With Our Discount Code
If you have held onto the same hair straightener or curling iron for 5 years now, it may be time for an upgrade. Most hair stylists recommend buying a new one after 4 years for safety and hygiene reasons. Even if it hasn’t been a 4 years, you may want to still consider upgrading or buying an extra one, as this 2-1 Flat Iron Curler and Straightener is on sale for under $15 with the use of our discount code LURT9NPY.
Get the MiroPure 2-in-1 Infrared Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener, Suitable for All Hair Types, Making Hair Shiny and Silky, for just $13.79 when you use the discount code LURT9NPY at checkout
With the MiroPure Ceramic Flat Iron, it takes just 60 seconds for this ceramic hair straightener to reach 248℉ to 446℉, meaning it can be used almost instantly. It’s suitable for fine, coarse, thin and thick hair. Also, with 3D floating tourmaline plates and a curved edge, it holds your hair tightly, making it perfect for adding smoothness, flips, waves and even curls.
Additionally, this MiroPure Hair Iron is great for traveling, as it is very lightweight and you can easily take it with you anywhere (even overseas) and it will automatically adjust to the proper voltage when used with a compatible dual voltage 110-240V universal adapter.
So what are you waiting for? While this Hair Iron normally retails for $22.99, you can get it for just $13.79 when you use our discount code LURT9NPY.
And don’t forget to apply the extra 5% off coupon on the Amazon product page, to save even more!
