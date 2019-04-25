Paige VanZant Appears To Hint At UFC Return In Instagram Post

Paige VanZant appears to be hinting at a return to the UFC in the near future.

The flyweight star posted a photo of herself outside of an octagon in an arena Wednesday with the caption, "Home."

Give it a look below. It's a pretty awesome picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Apr 24, 2019 at 12:37pm PDT

VanZant hasn't fought since taking out Rachael Ostovich back in January. She gave Ostovich an absolute beatdown in that fight, and I loved every second of it.

The victory was just the latest sign “12 Gauge” is on a path back to the top of the UFC.

However, she’s struggled with an arm injury since then, and her rumored fight in April obviously never happened.

However, VanZant has made it clear she’ll be back at some point in the summer. This Instagram post is just the latest sign she’s getting ready for an imminent return to the octagon, and that should have fans everywhere excited.

As a big fan myself, I know any content about VanZant returning to the UFC gets me excited as all hell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant) on Jan 9, 2019 at 9:28pm PST

Get pumped, my friends. I can see her return on the horizon, and I’m excited. It’s going to be a great one.