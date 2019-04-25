Save Money While Saving Your Lawn This Spring

GreenWorks is known for its cordless lawn power tools. This includes not just lawn mowers (such as the #1 bestselling lawn mower), but also string trimmers, hedge trimmers, pole saws and blowers. Now that the spring is here, it is time to tend to your lawn. This one-day-only deal on a GreenWorks lawn mower – not to mention the deal on the GreenWorks lithium ion battery that can power multiple tools – can help you save money while saving your lawn.

GreenWorks 12 Amp 20-Inch Corded Lawn Mower with Extra Blade 25022 on sale for $136.50

Greenworks PRO 80V 2.0 AH Lithium Ion Battery GBA80200 on sale for $130.28

Greenworks PRO 80V 125 MPH – 500 CFM Cordless Blower, Battery Not Included on sale for $111.06

Greenworks PRO 10-Inch 80V Cordless Pole Saw, Battery Not Included PS80L00 on sale for $179.99

Greenworks PRO 16-Inch 80V Cordless String Trimmer, Battery Not Included ST80L00 on sale for $127.58

As you’ll notice, some of the power tools come with the lithium ion battery, and some do not. Luckily, for those that do not, the battery itself is also on sale.

