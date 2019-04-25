Sebastian Telfair Faces 15 Years In Prison After Gun Charge Conviction

Sebastian Telfair is looking at some serious prison time after a recent conviction.

According to TMZ, the former NBA player and prep basketball phenom was found guilty Wednesday in a New York court of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and now could get hit with a 15 year sentence.

Telfair, who was considered one of the greatest NBA prospects ever coming out of high school, was arrested back in the summer of 2017 with multiple weapons on him. (RELATED: Sebastian Telfair Arrested)

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

The story of Sebastian Telfair, who was a first round pick by the Trail Blazers, has quickly turned into a tragic situation. He became a major figure in basketball after the movie “Through the Fire” chronicling his life was released. He was insanely hyped coming out of high school when he entered the NBA draft.

He played several years in the NBA, but just never seemed to even come close to fulfilling his potential.

Now, it looks like he’s going to be going to prison for a long time. What a damn shame. It’s amazing how far he’s fallen from grace.

The man made nearly $20 million in his career. What the hell was he thinking? He should have taken his money and just gone far away from trouble.

Instead, he’s about to find himself in a prison cell. The story of Sebastian Telfair has now become a cautionary tale instead of a great story of success.

