New Tyreek Hill Audio Released

The latest saga involving Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill has taken another sad turn.

Audio obtained by KCTV5 detailed a discussion between Hill and his fiancé, discussing the case that involved the couple’s three-year-old child’s arm. Prosecutors announced Wednesday that no charges would be filed against Hill, although they expressed concern for the child. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Will Attend Offseason Workouts For The Chiefs While Under Investigation)

The audio can be heard below:

Here is the report from KCTV and parts of the 11 min audio recording of a conversation between Tyreek Hill and his fiancee. pic.twitter.com/aBrAEg85L2 — Kevin Steele (@FantasyWrath13) April 25, 2019



Hill’s fiancé can be heard saying that the son said, “Daddy did it,” with Hill responded by saying, “I didn’t do nothing.”

Hill’s fiancé also tells the receiver that their son terrified him, to which Hill replies, “You need to be terrified of me too, b****”

Hill has a history of domestic violence. He was kicked off the Oklahoma State football team his senior year after he punched his then-pregnant girlfriend (now fiancé) in the stomach. (RELATED: The NFL Is About To Fine This Player For The Dumbest Reason)

