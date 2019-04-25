Watch Chadwick Boseman And Taylor Kitsch In The Trailer For The Cop Thriller ’21 Bridges’

“21 Bridges” with Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Kitsch looks like it might be one of the best movies of 2019.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is “A disgraced detective in the NYPD is given a shot at redemption.”

Judging from the trailer, this movie is going to be full of action. Kitsch and another bad guy smoke eight cops during an attempt to move some drugs, and Boseman, the son of a dead police officer, is tasked with hunting them down. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Check out the awesome preview below.

I don’t know about all of you, but this movie looks like a drug I need shot directly into my veins. Seriously, how sweet does this film look?

There might not be a ton of substance, but that’s okay. I just need to see some bullets fly, and I’ll be good from there.

Plus, Kitsch has been a grade-A badass since his days on “Friday Night Lights,” and his profile was only elevated even more after the film “Lone Survivor.”

We’ll find out just how great it is when “21 Bridges” hits theaters July 12. If it’s anything like the trailer, I think people are going to enjoy it a lot.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the preview.