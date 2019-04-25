What Is The Craziest Policy Position Of 2020 Democrats?

With former Vice President Joe Biden announcing his candidacy Thursday, the field for the 2020 Democratic nominee just got larger and even more crowded.

As the race continues to expand and inch closer to 2020, the presidential hopefuls have begun to establish themselves and reveal their policy positions, some of which can be seen as radical. (RELATED: Hillary Refuses To Answer Question On 2020 Run)

Recently, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has called for the removal of private health insurance with his Medicare-for-All proposal and also favors letting felons, such as the Boston Marathon bomber, to vote.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled her $640-billion plan, which would be funded by the wealthy, to erase student debt on Monday. Warren, along with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, also called for abolishing the electoral college. (RELATED: Bernie Struggles To Answer Question About Appealing To Black Women, Audience Members Let Him Know It)

Additionally, Democratic candidates have called for lowering the voting age to 16, packing the Supreme Court and giving everyone $1,000 a month.

Of all of these policy positions, which is the craziest? Let us know below!