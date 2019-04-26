See Photos Of The New James Bond Girl Ana De Armas

Your first name

Ana de Armas looks like she was born to be a James Bond girl.

Armas is the latest woman to get the prestigious acting gig and will appear opposite Daniel Craig in “James Bond 25,” which is the working title right now. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you were wondering, she is an absolute smoke. In fact, she’s in that category of smokes above all other smokes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Check out a few photos of her below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Apr 11, 2019 at 12:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Sep 23, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Aug 31, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Jun 17, 2018 at 10:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Jun 16, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Apr 8, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Sep 19, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

My friends, I am all in. All in! This woman is right up our alley, and I’m here for every second of it. I haven’t seen a single frame of this movie yet, and I’m already pumped. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Armas is a golden choice, and the casting director who picked her deserves a fat raise. Damn, this James Bond movie is going to be lit. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Look, I don’t know anything about Armas. Not a single thing at all, and I really don’t care. All I know is she’s going to be a Bond girl, and her photos are more than up to par.

The untitled new film comes out April 8, 2020. I was already pumped, and Armas being in the film makes me think we’re in for a fun time.

H/T: Barstool Sports