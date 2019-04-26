Bachelorette Parties In Nashville ‘Not Happy’ With The NFL Draft Being Held In The City

Some women on bachelorette parties apparently didn’t check the schedule of events before heading to Nashville.

Kathleen Jacob of FOX 17 tweeted a photo out Thursday night of two women who looked furious with the caption, “I’ll tell you who’s not happy about the NFL Draft in Nashville… People who planned their bachelorette parties with no idea this was happening!” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’ll tell you who’s not happy about the NFL Draft in Nashville… People who planned their bachelorette parties with no idea this was happening! @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/dd3VnbRkIl — Kathleen Jacob FOX17 (@Kathleenjjacob) April 25, 2019

First off, the lady on the the right, the one in the bride shirt, is kind of a low-key smoke. Imagine what she’d look like if she wasn’t so mad.

Secondly, and much more importantly, this one of the funniest things I’ve seen in an extremely long time. I don’t know why, but I find the photo and the whole idea of so many bachelorette parties being ruined because of the draft laugh-out-loud funny. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You deserve to have your party ruined if you scheduled it on the biggest weekend in Nashville history. That’s poor planning and the only people who should be blamed are the women who didn’t pull up Google first. That would have taken all of 10 seconds.

I also find bachelorette parties to be incredibly annoying. Women get super loud, super drunk and just annoy everybody in their vicinity.

I’m not saying guys don’t do the same thing, but we just don’t make a show of it. There’s no matching outfits or any of that dumb stuff for the most part. With women, it’s a different story and everybody out there knows I’m telling the truth.

In this country, football is king. It brings a smile to my face to know countless people in bars were spared the annoyance of dealing with bachelorette parties thanks to the NFL draft.

Once again, football has saved lives and proven to be the backbone of America. You can’t have your night ruined by annoying women if they can’t even get in the bar in the first place.

That’s a simple fact.

Better luck next time, ladies!