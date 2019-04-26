Multiple People Dead In 28-Vehicle Crash, Truck Driver Charged

Your first name

A truck driver is facing charges for causing a 28-vehicle crash on a Colorado interstate Thursday that left four people dead.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera, 23, is facing suspicion of vehicular homicide charges and is in custody, according to the Lakewood Police Department Friday.

“The carnage was significant,” Lakewood Police Department agent Ty Countryman said in a press conference Friday.

Aguilera was driving down a hill on Interstate 70 when he reportedly collided into slower moving traffic, CBS News reported. The crash ignited a massive fire that burned for hours and caused four deaths, according to ABC News.

The crash involved 24 cars and four semi trucks, according to a separate Friday press conference from Lakewood Police. The driver of the semi was also injured, but not seriously.

Aguilera is from Texas, Countryman said Friday.

I-70 remains closed Friday, according to police, but will reopen Saturday. (RELATED: 70-Pound Dog Likely Caused Plane Crash, Pilot’s Death: Report)

The crash did not seem intentional, according to officials. There was also no evidence of alcohol or drugs involved with the crash.

Investigation is ongoing.

Lakewood Police did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment via Facebook messenger.

