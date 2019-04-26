Commute In Style With This Waterproof Backpack That’s Over 20% Off

You’ll never forget anything you need for work again with the Urban 21 Commuter Bag. The backpack has an effective system to organize, protect, and carry all your stuff. The bag has been reduced by over $50 in the Daily Caller shop today.

Get the Urban 21 Commuter Bag on sale for 22% off for a limited time in the Daily Caller shop today.

The Urban 21 Commuter Bag protects your laptop through any kind of weather or movement with a 15″ padded pocket. Special HexBreathe™ padding is made of comfort foam and porous mesh that wicks sweat away from your back. The Urban 21 Commuter Bag is 100% waterproof with a water-resistant 400D nylon exterior. Keep your valuables safe with microfiber, RFID blocking anti-theft pockets. For sensitive objects like glasses, the protective hardshell pocket is perfect. The backpack has been discounted by more than 20%.

When you travel, the Urban 21 Commuter Bag fits neatly under airplane seats as a carry-on. The backpack will last for years with Proprietary Parafinity™ Stitching, the same protective threads used in parachutes

Travel in style with the Urban 21 Commuter Bag. The bag is on sale for 22% off at $185 in the Daily Caller shop today.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop