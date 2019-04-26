Daily Caller Giveaway: Win a Honda Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station For All Your Outdoor Charging Needs

The Honda Explorer 240 Portable Power Station is a Honda licensed product that’s been designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind, but it can also be used at home if the power every goes out.

Buy the Jackery Generator Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Emergency Backup Lithium Battery, for Outdoors Camping Travel Fishing Hunting now for just $250 and be sure to enter our giveaway below

At just $250 on Amazon, this power station is one of Jackery’s best , equipped with excellent features including multiple power outlets allowing you to charge and operate loads of different devices from drones and cell phones to mini fridges and projectors! The Explorer 240 power station safely powers electronic devices by producing clean, stable connections, and the LCD display, makes it easy to see your total battery status for your portable generator.

This generator is versatile, and is a must have for camping, travel, cottage trips, off-road excursions, or really anywhere you might need power. Be the life of the party at the backyard barbecue or tailgate, with the ability to connect speakers, laptops, and more!

The Explorer 240 Power Station can be easily charged up in multiple ways too, meaning you never have to run out of power. You can charge it through use of a solar panel (sold separately), an old fashioned car port that most car charges utilize, or a standard AC wall outlet.

According to Jackery, it takes eight hours to recharge over AC or with the car adapter or 10 hours with a 50W solar panel. It has a shelf life of three to six months before the battery needs to be recharged, so you can also keep it around for a while in case of emergency without worrying.

For just $250, the Jackery Generator Portable Power Station Explorer 240 provides great value. Be sure to read more on Amazon and enter our giveaway below

Finally and best of all, we do have one singular Jackery’s Honda Explorer 240 Power Station to give away to one lucky reader!

To enter to win, use the widget below and enter using one of the 5 available methods. Jackery’s privacy policy dictates that any email addresses or information will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes, so you really have nothing to lose by entering the giveaway!

Since we only have one to giveaway, I highly recommend buying the power station regardless, as with Amazon’s easy return policy, you can always just get a refund for your purchased one if you win the giveaway, and that way you can guarantee yourself a revolutionary portable power generator!

Buy the Jackery Generator Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Emergency Backup Lithium Battery, for Outdoors Camping Travel Fishing Hunting now and be sure to enter our giveaway below

So give it your best shot! Just remember that due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter.