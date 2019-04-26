Remember When Everybody Said I Didn’t Know Anything About Kliff Kingsbury And Kyler Murray? I Remember Very Well

My friends, I’m here to remind all of you I know more about football than all the “experts” out there.

Let me tell you all a story. It takes place in a bar located in Washington, D.C. on a cold January day. See, at this point in time, Kliff Kingsbury had been fired by Texas Tech and was on staff at USC. Kyler Murray was the Heisman winner but still overlooked as an NFL prospect. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

I discussed a bold plan with a friend of mine. A plan involving the Cardinals hiring Kliff Kingsbury after being fired from his college job and drafting Kyler Murray first overall in the draft.

I’m a bold man, and this plan was about as bold as it’d get. A few days later, I told the world publicly on this forum. Nobody wanted to believe. Nobody wanted to consider the fact a fired college coach could take a small dual-threat quarterback first overall for an NFL team.

Clearly, I saw what nobody else could or what they refused to let themselves see. For all the haters and critics, here’s the piece from very early January.

I wrote this over three and a half months ago arguing the Cardinals should hire Kliff Kingsbury (who was on staff with USC at the time) and draft Kyler Murray. Everybody laughed and called me crazy. They said it would never happen. I don’t hear anybody laughing anymore. pic.twitter.com/J9nOueTKCl — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 26, 2019

My entire plan became a reality Thursday night when Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray first overall.

Of course, you won’t hear about this on ESPN today. They’re doing everything in their power to run from the fact I knew first. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Reportedly In Trade Talks For Josh Rosen)

You won’t see this on any major sports network today other than this one because nobody wants to admit what I’ve known for a long time.

I know more than they do and I am better at my job than the “experts” out there. Nobody wanted to believe Kyler Murray could go first. As of over three and a half months ago, I never had a doubt.

Ignore all the people who preach about their inside knowledge. That didn’t save them when I arrived back in early January with my prediction, and it won’t save them down the road from bad ideas.

When it comes to football, this is my world and the rest of the “experts” are just living in it. A less humble man would probably try to keep driving this point home. A less humble man would point out the fact that ESPN should probably clean house.

Luckily for all of them, I don’t believe in bragging. I believe in being a silent warrior for the truth, and there’s no doubt I hit this one on the head.

Props to me and major shame on everybody who didn’t listen.

