Detroit Lions Draft Iowa Tight End T.J. Hockenson 8th Overall
The Detroit Lions made an incredible pick in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night when they selected Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson.
As I sat in my living room last night, I just prayed like hell my Lions wouldn’t blow this pick. I’m not exactly full of confidence after the disaster that was the 2018 season. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)
Any doubts I had were dashed the moment my squad drafted Hockenson out of Iowa eighth overall.
This is the exact kind of man I want on my team. He’s a cornfed Iowa guy, he’s got a great work ethic and he can provide some major help in the passing game for Matthew Stafford.
The Detroit Lions hit a home run with this pick and that’s putting it lightly. This dude is a freak of nature for the tight end position.
For as much heartbreak as the Lions have given me over my life (it’s too much to calculate), I can’t get enough of this pick.
Inject it right into my veins. Get this guy on a field with Stafford and the rest of the offense as quickly as possible. I want him running routes as early as this morning. That’s how juiced I am right now.
Let’s go!
Watching Stafford sling the rock to this dude for the next several years is going to be beautiful. Sometimes you just know when a day is going to be a great one, and that’s exactly what has happened with this pick.
Go, Detroit, go!