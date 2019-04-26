E.W. Jackson Considering Legal Action After Twitter Suspends Him From Platform

The pastor and conservative activist E.W. Jackson is considering legal action after he was suspended from Twitter for a tweet related to the hundreds of Christians killed on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka.

“They have a virtual monopoly and they have the ability to shut you down,” Jackson told The Daily Caller. “That’s of deep concern to me and we’re thinking of taking legal action.”

Jackson told The Daily Caller that his tweet was in response to a reporter he believed was denigrating Christians. He says Twitter accused him of “threatening violence” with his tweet. (RELATED: E.W. Jackson Speaks At Candace Owens’ Second ‘Blexit’ Rally)

“I would never threaten anybody with violence,” Jackson said.

Jackson claimed that Twitter deleted the tweet after they informed him that he violated its terms of service. His account remains suspended. (RELATED: Scarborough: Biden Needs To Listen To Workers, Not Blue Checks)

“Muslims are the ones who try to terrorize and intimidate people into conversions or kill them for converting from Islam,” Jackson said in his original tweet. “To compare Muslims murdering Christians to Christians doing missionary work is anti-Christian bigotry.”

A Twitter spokesperson told The Daily Caller that the company does not comment on personal accounts for “privacy and security reasons.”

Jackson is currently a pastor in Chesapeake, Virginia and has dipped his toe into the political arena in recent years. Jackson was the Republican nominee for Virginia Lieutenant Governor in 2013, before losing to now-Governor Ralph Northam. Jackson also ran for state senate in 2018, but lost in the Republican primary.

